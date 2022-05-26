Zenith Bank Grandslam Tennis enters crucial stage at Ikoyi Club

The 2022 edition of the Zenith Bank Grandslam Tennis championships which started on Monday at the tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club is now in crucial stage. Tournament favourite, Destiny Da Silva had an easy ride over Amos Gagar with a straight sets victory of 6/2, 6/2 in one of the matches decided late on Tuesday just as Club Captain, Ekene Nwaokolo defeated Victor Ufuoma 6/1, 6/3. In another encounter, Akinola Ayodeji was one set up with a 6-4 advantage before his opponent Labisi Abayomi scratched.

Layiwola Okoya, playing in the men singles B category defeated Celestine Ezeokoli 6/4, 6/1 just as Idris Bello-Osagie whipped Vishal Kirpalani 6/1, 6/1 The encounter between Segun Abijo and Sule Mustapha was one of the most explosive of the day. Abijo won the first set at 6/2 only for Mustapha to win the second 6/3. The decisive set kept the spectators at the edge of their seats but in the end it was Abijo who won the pulsating tie 10/6. Other matches saw Peter Arikhan beating Chudi Igwe 6/2, 6/3 while Gaius Usoh defeated Charles Mozie 6/1, 6/2 just as Adedayo Ayoade also defeated Hilary Eledu 6/1, 6/2. In the Ladies singles, Taiwo Fanimokun gained a walk-over as Bekeme Olowola failed to show up while in the Men’s Veterans Singles category, Segun Durojaiye defeated Steve Ezeagu 3/6, 6/3, 10 – 4.

It was another tension soaked encounter in which Durojaiye came back from a set down to beat Ezeagu in the keenly contested match. According to tennis section captain Ekene Nwaokolo, about 90 players will compete in the tournament which will be in six categories namely Men’s Singles A, Men’s Singles B, Ladies’Singles, Veteran Singles (60+69) Super Veteran (70+) and Team tournament which would see a mixture of male and female players competing for honours under the various services platform of Zenith Bank.

