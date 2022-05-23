Sports

Zenith Bank Grandslam Tennis ignites Ikoyi Club

From today, the tennis section of the Ikoyi Club 1938 will be the centre of attraction for six days as the 2022 Zenith Bank Grandslam Tennis Championship serves off.

 

According to tennis section captain Ekene Nwaokolo, about 90 players will compete in the tournament which will be in six categories namely Men’s Singles A, Men’s Singles B, Ladies’ Singles, Veteran Singles (60+69) Super Veteran (70+) and Team tournament which would see a mixture of male and female players competing for honours under the various services platform of Zenith Bank.

 

The individual tournaments will get underway on Monday (today) while the battle for the team tournament starts tomorrow. All matches are slated for evening.

 

With last edition ‘s Men’s Singles A champion Chiwetel Njokanma ruled out, former Nigeria player, Destiny Da Silva is now the favourite for the title which he fell short to land last year at the last hurdle Da Silva will be eyeing another successful campaign at a Zenith Bank-sponsored tennis championship as he won the top prizee at the Lagos Country Club last September.

 

Tennis icon, Godwin Kienka, is also favoured retain to the Veteran’s title while the likes of Maryann Chuks, Juliana Kpamori and others will battle for the Ladies’ category top prize

 

