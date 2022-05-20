Sports

Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club primary school swimming takes centre stage Saturday

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

After the success of the recently concluded Zenith Secondary School Swimming competition at the Ikoyi Club, all is now set for the primary school swimming contest, expected to take place on May 21st at the swimming pool section of the elite club. According to the chairman of the swimming section of the club, Kunle Adeniji, all is set for the competition as he also praised the sponsors, Zenith Bank for their support.

It would be recalled that Grange School retained Zenith Bank/ Ikoyi Club Inter School Swimming meet recently with Kalu siblings, Chukwudi and Chioma at the forefront of the Ikeja-based school’s triumph accounting for nine of their 21 medals – 13 gold, 7 silver and 1 bronze. Adeniji stressed the importance of catching them young while revealing that some of the swimmers that competed in the secondary school meet have competed at the primary school level before.

“It is more difficult to handle the kids from the primary school, but at the same time their competition is always interesting,” he said. “They are our children and with proper grooming, I am sure they are going to become the best in no distant future. “We thank Zenith Bank for always coming to support us all these years and looking forward to the future with them.” Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the outfit would continue to bring out hidden talents for the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

W’Cup Qualifier: “33” Export Lager, Amstel Malta Ultra, drum up support for Eagles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As the Super Eagles get set to resume their qualification quest for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022this week in Lagos, 33 Export/Amstel Ultra have charged the team to remain focused on their mission for a seventh World Cup appearance. Three-time African champions, Super Eagles, will be up against the Central African Republic (CAR) at […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 24: Cosmos Promises First Round Victory Over Success

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

If his boast is anything to go by, David “Awosika” Cosmos, will emerge the national light heavyweight champion after one round on December 24 at GOtv Boxing Night 24.   The event, which holds at the Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, will feature live musical performance by Jamopyper in addition to […]
Sports

Salah could face Leicester, Mane yet to arrive England

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Mohamed Salah is available for Liverpool’s game with Leicester City on Thursday but fellow forward Sadio Mane will not be as he celebrates winning the Africa Cup of Nations final.   Mane’s Senegal beat Salah’s Egypt on penalties on Sunday in Cameroon. Salah is back in Merseyside but Mane is due to fly back on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica