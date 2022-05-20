Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club primary school swimming takes centre stage Saturday

After the success of the recently concluded Zenith Secondary School Swimming competition at the Ikoyi Club, all is now set for the primary school swimming contest, expected to take place on May 21st at the swimming pool section of the elite club. According to the chairman of the swimming section of the club, Kunle Adeniji, all is set for the competition as he also praised the sponsors, Zenith Bank for their support.

It would be recalled that Grange School retained Zenith Bank/ Ikoyi Club Inter School Swimming meet recently with Kalu siblings, Chukwudi and Chioma at the forefront of the Ikeja-based school’s triumph accounting for nine of their 21 medals – 13 gold, 7 silver and 1 bronze. Adeniji stressed the importance of catching them young while revealing that some of the swimmers that competed in the secondary school meet have competed at the primary school level before.

“It is more difficult to handle the kids from the primary school, but at the same time their competition is always interesting,” he said. “They are our children and with proper grooming, I am sure they are going to become the best in no distant future. “We thank Zenith Bank for always coming to support us all these years and looking forward to the future with them.” Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the outfit would continue to bring out hidden talents for the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...