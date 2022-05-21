Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club swimming gala: 150 primary school swimmers battle for honours

The 5th edition of the Zenith Bank Interschool Swimming Gala for Primary School Category will take place on Saturday (today) May 21st at Ikoyi Club 1938 Swimming Section. According to the organisers, the event starts at 9am. A total of 13 primary schools comprising of an estimated 150 swimmers will be participating in 34 events.

The age categories for this event are: 6 and under, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. There will be individual races across the four swimming strokes of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. There will also be freestyle relay events for both boys and girls as well as mixed medley relays.

The schools expected to compete for honours are Children International School, Grange School, Greensprings Lekki, Grenville, Italian International School, Krystal Bal School, Lagos Preparatory School and Meadow Hall. Other are Priory School, Riverbank School, St. Judes Private School, St. Saviours Ebute Metta, St. Saviours Ikoyi, XFactor and Lagos State The Games Captain and Vice Chairman of the swimming section, Mr Ikedichi Kanu, said the children of the club members will be the one to compete under the name Xfactor. Kanu said: “We do not want to deny the children of members the chance of competing and so they will compete and win medals but won’t gain points like others. “In recognition of our long standing partnership with the Lagos State Swimming Association, we also give a slot to Lagos State Swim Club in this event. We expect a great show on Saturday because the kids are ready and eager to show their talents.” Swimmers of Children’s International School are the defending champions of the competition.

