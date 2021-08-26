Zenith Bank launches AI powered Chatbot, Ziva

Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Zenith Bank Plc, has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Chatbot on WhatsApp named, ZIVA (Zenith Intelligent Virtual Assistant), which enables customers to perform financial transactions and enjoy real-time customer service from their mobile phones. In a statement, the lender said that customers can enrol by simply adding its verified WhatsApp mobile number 07040004422 on their mobile devices, agree to the legal terms of use and then initiate a conversation, adding the product provides the convenience for customers to interact and transact on a 24 hours basis on the encrypted WhatsApp platform. “With this capability to respond to chats/ queries anchored on the existing WhatsApp platform, customers will be able to open new accounts, receive instant transaction notifications, check their balances on the go, transfer funds and top up airtime. They will also be able to confirm cheques, pay bills, apply for loans, block their accounts, and request mini statements, amongst other banking services,” the statement said

