Zenith Bank: Projecting optimism, investor confidence

As investors prospect into the New Year for better returns, Zenith Bank is beginning to offer hope in this regard. Rhoda Ogunseye writes

Zenith Bank Plc began the year with a share price of N24.00 and has since gained 6.46 per cent on price valuation, ranking it high on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about the lender’s stock performance, knowing the stock has accrued 11 per cent over the past four-week period.

The current share price of Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITHBANK) is NGN25.55, closing its last trading day (Friday, January 13, 2023) at N25.55 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), and recording 1.8 per cent gain over its previous closing price of N25.10. Zenith Bank is the seventh most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Oct 14, 2022 – Jan 13, 2023).

It has traded a total volume of 541 million shares—in 15,613 deals—valued at NGN 12 billion over the period, with an average of 8.59 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 25.5 million was achieved on January 10, and a low of 831,387 on December 9, for the same period.

Outlook

Zenith Bank traded at N25.55 last Friday, increasing 1.10 or 4.50 per cent since the previous trading session. Looking back, over the last four weeks, Zenith Bank gained 11.09 per cent.

Over the last 12 months, its price rose by 0.20 per cent. “Looking ahead, we forecast Zenith Bank to be priced at N23.95 by the end of this quarter,” according to Trading Economics global macro models projections and analysts expectations.

Background

Zenith Bank Plc is a Nigerian commercial bank providing services to corporate, commercial, and individual customers. The company’s core businesses include corporate and investment banking, commercial and consumer banking, trade services and foreign exchange, treasury and cash management services, and other non-bank financial services through its subsidiaries. Zenith Bank became a public limited company in June 2004 and was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in October the same year, following a highly successful IPO.

The bank currently has a shareholder base of about one million and is Nigeria’s biggest bank by tier-1 capital. Headquartered in Lagos, Zenith Bank has over 500 branches and business offices in commercial centers in all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

In March 2007, Zenith Bank was licensed by the Financial Services Authority of the United Kingdom to establish Zenith Bank (UK) Limited as the UK subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc.

Subsequently, in 2013, Zenith Bank listed $850 million worth of its shares at $6.80 each on the London Stock Exchange. Additionally, the bank has subsidiaries in Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Gambia, as well as a representative office in the People’s Republic of China, as it expands into European and Asian markets.

Zenith Bank Plc is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) since October 21, 2004. Zenith is traded on the NGX under the ticker symbol “ZENITHBANK.” Zenith Bank Plc is currently the seventh most valuable stock on the NGX with a market capitalization of NGN 802 billion, which makes about 2.8 per cent of the Nigerian Stock Exchange equity market.

Financials

Zenith Bank Plc interim consolidated and separate financial report for the period that ended September 30, 2022, shows that the bank grew its profit by 8.55 per cent in nine months to N174.331 billion from N160.594 billion during the comparable period last year. The bank accomplished this despite soaring inflation. Nigeria’s inflation rate hit a new 17-year high of 20.77 per cent in September 2022, up from 20.52 per cent in August.

The financial report showed that gross earnings grew by 19.66 per cent to N620.5 billion from N518.5 billion in 2021. During the same period, the bank increased interest and similar income by 26.52 per cent to stand at N390.7 billion as against N308.8 billion in the same period in 2021 as investment securities in treasury bills, bonds and others rose.

The interest and similar expenses were valued at N107.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022 from N74.098 billion in the third quarter of 2021 representing a growth of 45.54, percent net interest income rose by 20.51 per cent from N234.746 billion to N282.907 billion in 2022.

Net fee and commission income grew to N100.057 billion in the third quarter of 2022 from N78.296 billion in 2021 on the back of a rise in credit-related fees and income, electronic banking income, and trade transaction income amongst others.

Electronic banking income stood at N36.069 billion from N23.993 billion in 2021, accounting for 50 per cent growth and contributing 36.04 per cent of the net fees and commission income which was N100.057 billion. Also, Electronic banking income represents income taken on transactions processed via electronic channels such as ATM, POS, and mobile banking as well as credit and debit card transactions.

Dividend

Zenith Bank Plc Board of Directors in August 2022 announced an interim dividend of 30 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, for the period ended June 30, 2022. The proposal followed a profit after tax of N111.41 billion for the period declared by the bank.

This is the fifth consecutive year Zenith Bank has declared 30 kobo interim dividend. The interim dividend with a qualification date of September 6, 2022 is subject to appropriate withholding tax.

On September 13, 2022, the interim dividend which amounts to N9.42 billion will be paid electronically to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

