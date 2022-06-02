Business

Zenith Bank raises $107.4m through Eurobond

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Zenith Bank has raised $107.4 million through the issuance of Eurobond. This is expected to help the lender to mitigate interest rate and currency conversion that could make borrowing costly. The fund is the leftover of the $500 million Eurobond Notes issued on May 30, 2017, as the second tranche of Zenith Bank’s $1 billion Global Medium Term Note Program, the bank said in a statement released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

It was gathered that Zenith Bank had previously drawn $392.6 million from the Eurobond in September 2019, before coming back for the balance, which was due on May 30, this year. Eurobond is one of the cheapest means through which companies borrow funds to finance projects such as expansion into new foreign markets. However, Zenith Bank did not state the reason for the fundraising in the statement.

The statement read: “Zenith Bank has announced the redemption of the balance of US$107.4million of its US$500million Eurobond Notes due May 30, 2022. This is a further demonstration of the Bank’s highly diversified and robust funding sources, and its impeccable pedigree and track records in treasury management. “The Eurobond Notes were issued on May 30, 2017, as the second tranche of the bank’s $1billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, with a five-year tenor and coupon of 7.375 per cent. “In September 2019, the bank had redeemed $392.6 million of the Notes through a Cash Tender Offer ahead of its maturity date of May 30, 2022.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ukraine war: Big banks expect lower revenue, fewer mergers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Big banks will likely post smaller quarterly results due to the current conflict in Ukraine. In addition, inflation and market volatility is also reducing the number of mergers and acquisitions this quarter, according to a report by Bloomberg. With mergers in particular, they have dropped to the lowest levels since the beginning of COVID-19. Part […]
Business

Lagos moves to protect real estate sector with foreclosure law

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

After receiving over 130 petitions from residents, Lagos State Government has said that it would sign the state Foreclosure Bill into law by first quarter of 2022 to protect residents from unscrupulous and unregistered real estate practitioners. The law is being introduced to regulate financial transparency, create an enabling business environment and protect investors in […]
Business

NCC to InfraCos: Don’t wait for govt funding

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed its licensed infrastructure companies (InfraCos) not to wait for government’s promised counterpart funding. With this, they are to immediately commence the rollout of broadband infrastructure across the country. The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at a retreat organised by the Ministry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica