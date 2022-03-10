Zenith Bank reduces naira card spending limit to $20 per month

Zenith Bank has informed its customers that it has temporarily suspended the use of its naira cards for international automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawals and Point of Sale (PoS) transactions. In addition, the bank said that it has reviewed the monthly card international spend limit for web transactions downwards to $20 from $100. The bank, which announced this in an email sent to its customers, said: “This review is in response to today’s economic realities.”

It advised customers who have higher international spending requirements to visit any of its branches and request for a foreign currency debit or prepaid card, which are available in dollar, pounds and euro variants. New Telegraph reports that the United Bank for Africa (UBA) recently informed its customers that it had lowered the international spending limit on its naira cards to $20 a month with effect from March 1, 2022. The bank also said the naira card limit will only be available via web purchases, adding that the service will not be available on PoS and ATMs. Before now, Nigerian banks’ customers could spend up to $100 per month on naira cards for international transactions.

