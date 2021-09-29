Sports

Zenith Bank renews commitment to Delta Principals’/Headmasters’ Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The sponsor of the annual Delta Principals/Headmasters’ Cup, Zenith Bank Plc, has renewed its commitments to the competition which is into its fifth and third editions respectively. The Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup returned in 2017 with this year’s edition making it the fifth edition as the organizers promises a better competition this year. Speaking at a press conference in Asaba, Delta state to herald this year’s events, Senior Manager, Zenith Bank, Ijeoma Okowa, who represented the CEO/GMD of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, who was unavoidably absent at the event said they were happy to invest in sports.

He mentioned the security situation of the country and the need by the bank to help in engaging the minds of the youths and children in the country. “Zenith as a brand take Corporate Social Responsibilities very seriously, we don’t just make profits at the bank, but we make sure part of the profits return to the society and one of the ways we have chosen over the year is sports development, especially grassroots,” he said.

“I really want to thank the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, who has given us the enabling environment, likewise the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for what they have been doing by working on the templates for a successful event.”

On his own part, the Honourable Commissioner for Primary Education, Chika Ossai, who spoke on behalf of himself and the commissioner for Secondary Education Rose Ezewu (Mrs) said the two competitions already grown in leap and bound with the Headamasters’ Cup, solely sponsored in the past by the state government, is now bankrolled by Zenith Bank Plc, making them the sponsor of both the Principals and Headmaster’s Cup. According to him, 377 public and private primary schools and 300 public and private secondary schools already registered. The Headmasters’ Cup is expected to kickoff on Thursday, September 30, while the Principals’ Cup will take its place starting from October 7 at the St Patrick School, Asaba.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

