Zenith Bank retires DMD

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive, the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Mrs Adaora Umeoji has been retired from the board of the bank. It was revealed that Zenith Bank has issued a statement to disclose that its DMD has retired from the board from February 24, 2023, in line with the new development. The bank’s Secretary, Mr Michael Otu, said in a statement that Umeoji was an experienced banker and founder of the Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria, who obtained her first degree from the University of Jos, Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar and a doctorate from Apollos University. Also, she is on the board of Palais Vendome Limited and a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. Umeoji a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management(NIM), Institute of Credit Administration (ICA), Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria (ICPAN) and Institute of Chartered Mediators & Conciliators (ICMC).
