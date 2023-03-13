Business

Zenith Bank retires DMD

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive, the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Mrs Adaora Umeoji has been retired from the board of the bank. It was revealed that Zenith Bank has issued a statement to disclose that its DMD has retired from the board from February 24, 2023, in line with the new development. The bank’s Secretary, Mr Michael Otu, said in a statement that Umeoji was an experienced banker and founder of the Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria, who obtained her first degree from the University of Jos, Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar and a doctorate from Apollos University. Also, she is on the board of Palais Vendome Limited and a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. Umeoji a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management(NIM), Institute of Credit Administration (ICA), Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria (ICPAN) and Institute of Chartered Mediators & Conciliators (ICMC).

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Petroleum engineers see rise in oil bloc sales

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

WAYOUT Expert suggests drone and other technology to end 200,000 barrels daily crude theft in Nigeria   Petroleum engineers in Nigeria at the weekend declared that they forsaw more divestments in terms of aggresive oil bloc sales in Nigeria.   Speaking through their leader and Chairman of Society of Petroleum Engineers, Tunji Akinwumi, the engineers […]
Business

CBN’s bailout financing to FG rose by N6.1trn in 4 years

Posted on Author Stories: Bamidele Famoofo

Stories: Bamidele Famoofo   Report has shown that Federal Government has continued to rely heavily on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to finance its operations in the last four years. Figures obtained by Saturday Telegraph showed that financing by Ways and Means (W&M) from the Apex bank to the FG increased by N6.09trillion in […]
Business

IMF: Higher interest rates’ll hurt economic recovery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s steering committee, yesterday, said that the global economy was recovering faster than expected from COVID-19 crisis, but warned that a spike in interest rates could be especially painful for emerging economies. In its communique, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) stressed the importance of accelerating distribution of COVID-19 vaccine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica