Sports

Zenith Bank rolls out huge plans for sports in 2023

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

One of the biggest supporters of sports in the country, Zenith Bank Plc. has rolled out plans to boost sports in a big way this year, 2023. Zenith Bank has been a big pillar behind many sports competitions like the National Female Basketball League, The Delta Principals Cup and the Delta Headmasters Cup. The bank at some point was also staging the U-13, U-15 Future Eagles competition and official bank of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that was also foot the bill of the foreign manager of the Super Eagles for about five years. The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has stated that all the major events in the bank’s sports calendar would be staged in the New Year. Onyeagwu said it was always a pleasure for the organization to stage sporting events in its calendar in support of Nigerian youths and sports in general. He added; “We have a budget for all our sporting events every year. COVID-19 was a threat two years ago but the past few months have been cases of natural causes (flooding) and federation crisis affecting our events. “On our part, the commitment remain the same and we are always happy and ready to support sports. This year 2023, we can confirm that our major events – Women Basketball, Delta Principals’ and Headmasters’ Cup – are coming up. We almost staged basketball last year but time was so short after all was agreed.” The social club events at Ikoyi Club and Lagos Country Club are expected to be staged as well.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Olugboyegun rates JOF U-13 Cup high

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Founder and CEO of the sponsoring company, JOF Nigeria Limited, Mr Olusegun Olugboyegun has described the performance of the finalists of the 2022 JOF U-13 Football Championship as exemplary. He expressed his excitement with the high standard of play displayed by all the teams that participated in the month-long youth football tournament in Lagos. According […]
Sports

Late goal gives Brazil controversial Copa América win over Colombia

Posted on Author Reporter

• Casemiro heads 100th-minute winner to keep 100% record • Referee sparks controversy in build up to Brazil’s equaliser Brazil went behind for the first time in eight games but responded with a controversial equaliser before netting a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time for a 2-1 victory over Colombia in the Copa América. Brazil had […]

Confederation cup
Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Benin Rep to host Rivers, Celtic clash

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

CAF have rescheduled a Confederation Cup first round second leg clash involving Rivers United and Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa for the weekend of January 22-24 in neigbouring Benin Republic.   The match will now be played in Benin, a country believed to have more lenient laws for travelers from South Africa, officials disclosed.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica