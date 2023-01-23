Zenith Bank rolls out huge plans for sports in 2023

One of the biggest supporters of sports in the country, Zenith Bank Plc. has rolled out plans to boost sports in a big way this year, 2023. Zenith Bank has been a big pillar behind many sports competitions like the National Female Basketball League, The Delta Principals Cup and the Delta Headmasters Cup. The bank at some point was also staging the U-13, U-15 Future Eagles competition and official bank of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that was also foot the bill of the foreign manager of the Super Eagles for about five years. The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has stated that all the major events in the bank’s sports calendar would be staged in the New Year. Onyeagwu said it was always a pleasure for the organization to stage sporting events in its calendar in support of Nigerian youths and sports in general. He added; “We have a budget for all our sporting events every year. COVID-19 was a threat two years ago but the past few months have been cases of natural causes (flooding) and federation crisis affecting our events. “On our part, the commitment remain the same and we are always happy and ready to support sports. This year 2023, we can confirm that our major events – Women Basketball, Delta Principals’ and Headmasters’ Cup – are coming up. We almost staged basketball last year but time was so short after all was agreed.” The social club events at Ikoyi Club and Lagos Country Club are expected to be staged as well.

