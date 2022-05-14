Zenith Bank secondary school swimming on centre stage at Ikoyi

The 5th secondary school swimming competition sponsored by Zenith Bank takes place today at Ikoyi Club. A total of 175 swimmers across 14 schools in Lagos will be on parade in the competition which promises to be highly interesting. Chairman of the Swimming section of Ikoyi Club, Kunle Adeniji, said all was set to make the event very glamorous for all participants.

“We have worked very hard to put this together and believe all the participants will have loads of fun. The students are excited just as the parents are also eager to see how well their kids could go in this event. We are happy with the registration and believe this will be an improvement on the edition last year.”

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said it was great to put smiles on the faces of young ones “We are always eager to bring out hidden talents and this is one of such programmes we used t archive our objectives. We expect a great competition at Ikoyi club, “Onyeagwu said.

