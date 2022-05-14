Sports

Zenith Bank secondary school swimming on centre stage at Ikoyi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 5th secondary school swimming competition sponsored by Zenith Bank takes place today at Ikoyi Club. A total of 175 swimmers across 14 schools in Lagos will be on parade in the competition which promises to be highly interesting. Chairman of the Swimming section of Ikoyi Club, Kunle Adeniji, said all was set to make the event very glamorous for all participants.

“We have worked very hard to put this together and believe all the participants will have loads of fun. The students are excited just as the parents are also eager to see how well their kids could go in this event. We are happy with the registration and believe this will be an improvement on the edition last year.”

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said it was great to put smiles on the faces of young ones “We are always eager to bring out hidden talents and this is one of such programmes we used t archive our objectives. We expect a great competition at Ikoyi club, “Onyeagwu said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Super Falcons, Black Queens’ clash headlines AWCON 2022 qualifying draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

*Falconets, Flamingos draw byes in World Cup qualifiers Continental powerhouses Nigeria and Ghana have been surprisingly drawn against each other in the first round of the qualifying series for the 12th Women African Cup of Nations that Morocco will host in the summer of next year. At the draw event held in CAF’s headquarters in Cairo […]
Sports

Roma score 10 in Mourinho’s first game

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jose Mourinho oversaw a goal-fest in his first game as Roma boss, with his new side hitting 10 goals past a lower-league Italian team in a friendly on Thursday. The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham head coach was appointed by Roma back in May, and was officially unveiled last week. The Portuguese defended […]
Sports

UEFA League: Dozens of planes packed with English fans touch down in Porto

Posted on Author Reporter

  Planes packed with excited English fans wearing soccer jerseys and scarves touched down every five minutes at Porto’s airport on Saturday as the city geared up for the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City. Around 40 flights from England were expected in Porto during the day, with the first fans having arrived […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica