Zenith Bank Secondary Schools Swimming Gala: Grange School Wins Again

For the second year running, Grange School, emerged winner of the Zenith Bank Secondary Schools Swimming Gala hosted by the Ikoyi Club Swimming section.

The 6th edition of the competition was well attended with a total of 11 schools with about 119 swimmers in both the male and female categories participating in the various events saw Grange School winning with 28 Medals (16 Gold).

CIS came second with a total of 23 Medals (7 Gold) with the third position going to BIS with a total of 12 medals (2 Gold). In a congratulatory message to the schools, the CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said it was another opportunity for the financial institution to showcase their passion for grassroots sports development.

“I really want to congratulate all the schools and the swimmers that took part in the competition,” he said. “With what they have demonstrated, it shows that the future of sports in Nigeria is assured.

“As a bank, we are always interested in giving back to society, and what better way than the school children because that’s where we can get some of the best that will become superstars in the future.