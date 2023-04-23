Sports

Zenith Bank stages inter-school swimming gala at Ikoyi Club

The annual Zenith Bank sponsored Inter-School Swimming Gala takes place on April 29 at the Ikoyi Club 1938 Swimming Section. This year’s edition, which is the 6th in the series, will see young swimmers from secondary schools compete for honours on Saturday. The invitational event will involve students in age categories of 11 to 12, 13 to 14 and 15 to 16 years in both the boys and girls cadre.

A member of the organising committee, Folusho Olaiya, told our correspondent that all arrangements have been concluded for the swimming gala which promises to be highly thrilling and interesting. Olaiya added that events would be competed for by the boys and girls in the 33.3m and 66.6m categories of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. They will also compete in the freestyle relay, mix medley relay and the Mix Freestyle Relay. On the level of registration so far, Olaiya said: “We are still collating registration as this closes later in the week. We cannot give an accurate figure for now because we are still in the process.” Chairman of the Swimming Section, Ikedichi Kanu, also expressed readiness of the elite club to make the event memorable for the junior swimmers. In the 2022 edition, 15 secondary schools attended the event in which 184 swimmers competed for honours in 24 individual and four relay events.

Sports

Afrikings excited as Abuja training pitch wears new look

Posted on Author Reporter

Work has reached an advanced stageonthere-grassingof the Practice Pitch 1 of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, which started last month. Afrikings Homes adopted Prac- tice Pitch 1 with the intention of completing the job before the ten- ure of the current administration expires. The ongoing work is under the Adopt-A-Pitch initiative of Sports Minister […]
Sports

Furore over Osimhen’s absence as Eagles get set for Portugal duel

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The decision by Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to be excused from the Super Eagles friendly match against Portugal slated for tomorrow has been generating furore as reports suggested that the forward is not injured as claimed. Some sources within the squad said the forward feigned injury to opt out of the game after failing to […]
Sports

Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chinese football was thrown into disarray on Sunday as the owners of reigning Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC announced the club would cease operations with immediate effect. A post on Jiangsu’s official WeChat account expressed hope of new backers or that a “company of insight” would be willing to consult on the team’s […]

