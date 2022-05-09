Sports

Zenith Bank stages Tennis, Swimming meets in Ikoyi Club

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

One of the biggest sports promoters in the country, Zenith Bank PLC, is set to stage two competitions later this month at the elite social club, Ikoyi Club.

 

Zenith Bank has been the sole sponsors of national women’s basketball league for close to two decades and also was a partner with the Nigeria Football Federation for many years staging the youth U-15 fiesta in various parts of the country and also paying the salary of the Super Eagles coach at some point.

 

The bank is also the sponsors of the Delta State Headmasters’ Cup and Delta State Principals’ Cup respectively. On May 14th, the Zenith Bank Swimming competition takes centre stage at the Ikoyi Club while on May 23rd, the outfit will also stage tennis tournament at the elite club. Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, is excited that the bank’s sports progammes for the year is taking off.

 

Onyeagwu said: “We are always passionate about our various developmental programmes in sports sector. There are events we stage in various social clubs to make the club members keep fit and also feel good just as we stage some youthful events in the clubs too to boost the knowledge of the children in sports.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Man United stars frustrated over Solskjaer’s broken promises on playing time – sources

Posted on Author Reporter

  Frustration within the Manchester United squad has grown because of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reluctance to rotate, sources have told ESPN, with some squad players feeling they have been misled about their prospects of playing this season. Under-fire United boss Solskjaer accepted during meetings over the summer that he had “overplayed” key players during the previous […]
Sports

Report: Man United working to appoint permanent manager before end of season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United could appoint their next permanent manager before the end of the season. There have been developments in United’s process to settle on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s full-time successor and the club could secure an agreement well in advance of the summer transfer window’s opening date of July 1. Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag of Ajax […]
Sports

Genk place 15m Euros price tag on red-hot Onuachu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Belgian club KRC Genk have revealed the price tag of their prized striker Paul Onuachu with the outfit announcing that the forward can go for 15 million Euros. The striker has been one of the hottest prospects in Europe and French Ligue 1 club Lyon already among the front runners for his signature, according to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica