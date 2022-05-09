Zenith Bank stages Tennis, Swimming meets in Ikoyi Club

One of the biggest sports promoters in the country, Zenith Bank PLC, is set to stage two competitions later this month at the elite social club, Ikoyi Club.

Zenith Bank has been the sole sponsors of national women’s basketball league for close to two decades and also was a partner with the Nigeria Football Federation for many years staging the youth U-15 fiesta in various parts of the country and also paying the salary of the Super Eagles coach at some point.

The bank is also the sponsors of the Delta State Headmasters’ Cup and Delta State Principals’ Cup respectively. On May 14th, the Zenith Bank Swimming competition takes centre stage at the Ikoyi Club while on May 23rd, the outfit will also stage tennis tournament at the elite club. Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, is excited that the bank’s sports progammes for the year is taking off.

Onyeagwu said: “We are always passionate about our various developmental programmes in sports sector. There are events we stage in various social clubs to make the club members keep fit and also feel good just as we stage some youthful events in the clubs too to boost the knowledge of the children in sports.

