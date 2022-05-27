Zenith Bank swimming gala ends tomorrow

The finals of the Zenith Bank Ikoyi Club 1938 Inter-School Swimming Gala (Primary School Category), which was forcefully suspended due to heavy rain last weekend, will now be concluded tomorrow. Chairman of Ikoyi Club swimming section, Kunle Adeniji, said the new date was picked following consultations with various stakeholders. “We are set to go as all the logistics implications have been worked out and we expect a clement weather this time around, and we also look forward to another successful programme,” Adeniji said. The 5th edition of the programme, which serves as one of the avenues to discover and nurture swimming talents for Nigeria had 14 schools and three teams in attendance. The Secondary School version held on May 14 was won by Grange School Ikeja thanks to the heroics of Kanu siblings Chioma and Chukwudi.
Related Articles
Okezie storm to gold for Team Delta in 400m
It was an elated Chidi Okezie that rushed to the tape sideline of the track after winning the 400m gold medal at the 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State. During the last edition in Abuja, the US based athlete failed to get to the final and there was anxiety […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Late Sevilla goal ends Wolves’ Europa League dream
*Shakhtar Donetsk cruise past FC Basel 4-1 Wolves’ Europa League dream came to a heartbreaking end as Sevilla booked a semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday with a late winner. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side – whose pandemic-disrupted 2019-20 season lasted 383 days – had a glorious early chance to take the lead but Raul Jimenez’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mali beat Tunisia amid controversy as ref blows for full-time early
Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations in a Group F game which ended in controversy after the referee blew for full-time early. Carthage Eagles coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff rushed onto the field to confront referee Janny Sikazwe after he ended the game a minute early, reports the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)