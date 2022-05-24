Sports

Zenith Bank Swimming Gala suspended due to heavy rains

The finals of the Zenith Bank Ikoyi Club Inter-School Swimming Gala (Primary School category) were forced to be suspended last Saturday due to heavy rain. The programme which has been serving as one of the key avenues for development of swimming in Nigeria was just about hitting full stride when the heavens open up non-stop for most part of the day forcing the decision to hold proceedings

According to the Swimming Section chairman, Kunle Adeniji, “We had to make the difficult but right decision to postpone the event to ensure the safety of the swimmers and to maintain the integrity of the results documenta- tion and collation.” He stated that a decision will be taken soon regarding a new date to complete the unfinished races.

 

President of Aquatic Federation of Nigeria, Babatunde Fatayi-Wiliams said the decision was in line with international standard. “It’s a heavy rain and it came with storm which can trigger shock in the water,

 

So we can’t afford to take the risk,” he said. The Secondary School category was held on May 14 where Chioma and Chukwudi Kanu steered Grange School, Ikeja to top place finish

 

