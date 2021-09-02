Zenith Bank Tennis gathers momentum in Ikoyi

The 2021 edition of the annual Zenith Bank Tennis competition at the Ikoyi Club, Lagos, continues today with several matches expected to go down. The tournament which started on Monday saw the defending champion, Godwin Kienka, defeating Ebenezer Emeruem 6/2, 6/2 in his first game played on Tuesday while Olaleye Olowe came out victorious against Kunle Ogunkoya in a game that ended 6/2, 6/3. Kienka will continue the defence of his title with a crucial game against Olowe on Thursday. Ebhohimen Eboigbe walked over Pascal Ebhohimen in their game as Edet Akpaso defeated David Freddi 6/0, 6/0. In the Men’s Super Veterans, two games ended in walk overs with Innocent Ihebuzor moving to the next round at the expense of Kenny Sobamowo, same as Chris Akpunonu, who will now be competing in the next round with his opponent, FSO Ugboma . Walter Jibunoh however defeated Smart Anene 6/0, 6/0 in another first round encounter played on Monday in the Super Veterans games. Ihebuzor will take on Akpunonu on Thursday as the tournament enters a crucial stage.

