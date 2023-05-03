Sports

Zenith Bank Tennis Grand Slam starts May 11 at Ikoyi Club

The 2023 Team and Singles Grand Slam Singles being hosted by Ikoyi Club 1938 and sponsored by Zenith Bank PLC has been scheduled to take place between May 11 and 20. The annual competition will feature six events namely; Men Singles A, Men Singles B, Ladies Singles, Veteran Singles, Super Veteran Singles and the Team Tournament. Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, stated that it was good to have club members socialise and compete on a regular basis.

“This competition will further boost bonding and foster better relationship among members. It is also a boost to their physical fitness and we are proud to be part of it,” Onyeagwu said. According to the captain of the tennis section of the club, Chizoba Onuoha, registration is already on- going for the tournament She stated that no less than 80 players are expected to feature in the competition which promises to be highly entertaining and exciting.

“We are getting set for the tournament. Registration is on-going and we expect a very good event. Our people have been training in the past few weeks for this tournament and we are happy with our sponsors, Zenith Bank, for always standing by us,” Onuoha said.

