Zenith Bank Tennis hits final stages

The 2021 edition of the annual Zenith Bank Tennis competition at the Ikoyi club, Lagos, continues today with several quarterfinal and semifinal matches taking place across several categories. All the finals are expected to take place on Saturday, the final day of events with competitors in the Ladies Singles final already out. Julie Kpamor, who defeated Ejehi Effiong in the first semifinal 6/0, 6/2, will be taking on Maryann Chuks, the conqueror of Eniora Oshiga for a place in history as the 2021 champion of the Ladies singles. Bola Ayorinde will be up against Dele Oshiga in the Men’s Singles B semifinal after wins against S. Osoba and Muyiwa Kayode respectively. Ayorinde defeated Osoba 6/2, 6/2 in their quarterfinal game played on Wednesday with Oshiga recording a 6/4, 7/5 win against Kayode.

Like this: Like Loading...