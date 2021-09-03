Sports

Zenith Bank Tennis hits final stages

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The 2021 edition of the annual Zenith Bank Tennis competition at the Ikoyi club, Lagos, continues today with several quarterfinal and semifinal matches taking place across several categories. All the finals are expected to take place on Saturday, the final day of events with competitors in the Ladies Singles final already out. Julie Kpamor, who defeated Ejehi Effiong in the first semifinal 6/0, 6/2, will be taking on Maryann Chuks, the conqueror of Eniora Oshiga for a place in history as the 2021 champion of the Ladies singles. Bola Ayorinde will be up against Dele Oshiga in the Men’s Singles B semifinal after wins against S. Osoba and Muyiwa Kayode respectively. Ayorinde defeated Osoba 6/2, 6/2 in their quarterfinal game played on Wednesday with Oshiga recording a 6/4, 7/5 win against Kayode.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Iwobi quits Eagles’ camp after testing positive for COVID-19his

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi will not be available for Nigeria’s final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho after testing positive for Covid-19, officials told AFP on Monday.   Everton forward Iwobi tested positive before Saturday’s 1-0 away win over Benin, and travelled back to Nigeria with the rest of the […]
Sports

Friendly: Super Eagles lose to Algeria again

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was a poor start for the Super Eagles in their new away strip as the side laboriously slumped 1-0 to an undoubtedly better organised Algerian side in the friendly encounter played in Austria on Friday night. Starting with two debutants, Zaidu Sanusi and Frank Onyeka, the Super Eagles were a shadow of their […]
Sports

EPL: Man Utd comeback at Villa keeps City waiting on title

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wolves devour Seagulls Manchester United virtually guaranteed a Premier League top-four finish and ensured rivals Manchester City must wait to be crowned champions as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park. Having sealed their place in the Europa League final despite a 3-2 second-leg defeat by Roma on Thursday, second-half goals from Bruno […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica