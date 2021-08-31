Sports

Zenith Bank Tennis takes centre stage at Ikoyi Club

The annual Zenith Bank Tennis competition started on Monday at the Ikoyi Club tennis courts. Last year, the event failed to take place due to the COVID-19 surge around the world. Tournament Director, Mr Ekene Nwaokolo says over 90 players are taking part in the competition which is in its sixth edition. Nwaokolo says that all arrangements are in place by the club to guarantee a smooth tournament.

 

The smashers will be competing for honours in the Men’s Singles A, Men’s Singles B, Ladies Singles, Men’s Veterans Singles for 60+, Men’s Super vets for 70+ and the Team Events.

 

The return of the competition is a delight to the sponsors as the GMD, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, noted that tennis at club level was fun and interesting. “We expect the participants to have fun in the game they love. It is our joy that the competition is back,” Onyeagwu said.

