Zenith Bank’s commitment to youth football thrills NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation has commended one of its sponsors, Zenith Bank Plc, for its commitments to youth development in the country. Apart from sponsoring the NFF, the apex bank has been promoting youth football with the NFF/Zenith Bank U-15 Super Eagles Championship. Recently, the competition has been the bedrock of the country’s cadet team, theU-17withtopstarslikeGoldenEagletscaptaintothe2019FIFAU- 17 World Cup, Samson Tijani, emerging from the Future Eagles.

Other stars that represented the country at the last World Cup in Brazil like Akinkunmi Amao, Olusegun Olakunle and Usman Ibrahim were allproductsof theNFF/ZenithBank U-15 Super Eagles. According to a release by the NFF, the Executive Committee of the federation has mandated the Technical and Development Committee to submit a shortlist of candidates for the positions of Head Coaches of the U-15 Boys National Team among other national teams.

In the same vein, the federation has concluded plans to have a female version of the NFF/Zenith Bank U-15 after witnessing the success story of the male cadre. Apart from looking for a coach for the U-15 boys, the NFF has also mandated its youth football committee to conclude the modalities for the staging of the first-ever U-15 Future Super Falcons’ Tournament, in the mode of the NFF/ Zenith Bank U-15 Future Eagles Championship that has been running for the past four years. Meanwhile, Zenith Bank has promised to continue its support for footballdevelopmentespeciallyfrom the grassroots as they look forward to the return of the Future Eagles competitionthatwassuspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic across the world.

