Zenith Bank’s Delta Principals Cup returns September

After missing hosting the annual Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the fifth edition of the competition designed for secondary schools within the stage will stage a return in September.

 

According to a statement, the competition is scheduled to run between Tuesday September 28 to Thursday November 25, 2021.

 

The press conference will take place on September 28 at the Conference Hall, Olorogun Felix Ibru Secretariat, Asaba while the kickoff will be taking place on October 7, at St. Patricks’ College, Asaba.

 

Thethirdplacematch and the final billed for November25, willbetaking place at the Stephen KeshiUltra-ModernStadium, Asaba.

 

It would be recalled that School of Commerce Warri emerged winners of the 2019 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup after defeating ZappaMixed School, Asaba 2-1.

 

Meanwhile, the managementof Zenith Bankhasexpressedits joy in contributing to the expected success of thecountry’sbasketballteamsatthefastapproaching Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

