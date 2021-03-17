Business

Zenith Bank's shareholders get N94.19bn dividend

Shareholders of Zenith Bank Plc, yesterday, at the 30th Annual General Meeting of the bank in Lagos, unanimously approved the proposed final dividend of N2.70 per share, bringing the total dividend payment for the 2020 financial year to N3.00 per share with a total value of N94.19 billion. This followed the recent release of the bank’s audited financial results for the 2020 financial year. According to the audited financial results, profit before tax (PBT) rose by five per cent to N255.9 billion from N243.3 billion reported in the previous year despite a challenging macro-economic environment exacerbated by COVID 19.

The increase arose from a mixture of growth in the topline and a significant reduction in interest expense from N148.5 billion in 2019 to N121.1 billion in 2020, significantly increasing the net interest income from N267.0 billion in 2019 to N299.7 billion in 2020. The group recorded a growth in gross earnings of five per cent from N662.3 billion in the previous year to N696.5 billion.

The group recorded eight per cent growth in non-interest income from N232.1 billion in 2019 to N251.7 billion in 2020 and a one per cent increase in interest income from N415.6 billion in 2019 to N420.8 billion in 2020. The group’s increased retail activities translated to a corresponding increase in retail deposits and loans. Thus, retail deposits grew by N612.7 billion from N1.11 trillion to N1.72 trillion year-onyear (YoY), while savings balances significantly grew by 88 per cent YoY and closed at N1.16 trillion. This retail drive, coupled with the low-interest yield environment, helped reduce the cost of funding from 3.0 per cent to 2.1 per cent and reduced interest expense.

