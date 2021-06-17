Zenith Global Health presents first Africa Healthcare Awards

Zenith Global Health, an organisation set up by healthcare professionals for collaboration, shared learning and upholding excellence in healthcare globally will be hosting the Africa Healthcare awards and summit in Lagos, Nigeria. First of its kind and first time in Africa, the maiden event will be held over two days between June 25 and 26, 2021. The first day will be a Summit with plenary sessions titled ‘Advances in cancer and diabetes care: plugging the gaps’. According to WHO an estimated number of deaths associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) will increase by 17 per cent over the next couple of years and by 2030.

This only reinforces the fact that discussion to reduce the numbers should be ongoing. Though leading healthcare professionals from across Africa, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe will gather for the 2-day event, to share, learn and network with each other. Dr. Mrs. Zainab Bagudu- Shinkafi –The first Lady of Kebbi State said, ‘This is a great initiative to support as not only is it bringing stakeholders together, it is also a source of inspiration for our youth, especially young girls in choosing ‘STEM’ as a career pathway.

The two day summit will conclude with the awards ceremony on the evening of Saturday June 26. Zenith Global Health believes the awards will boost the morale of flagging healthcare professionals who are under increased pressure and give back to their commitment in nursing the nations back to health during the pandemic.

