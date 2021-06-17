Health

Zenith Global Health presents first Africa Healthcare Awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Zenith Global Health, an organisation set up by healthcare professionals for collaboration, shared learning and upholding excellence in healthcare globally will be hosting the Africa Healthcare awards and summit in Lagos, Nigeria. First of its kind and first time in Africa, the maiden event will be held over two days between June 25 and 26, 2021. The first day will be a Summit with plenary sessions titled ‘Advances in cancer and diabetes care: plugging the gaps’. According to WHO an estimated number of deaths associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) will increase by 17 per cent over the next couple of years and by 2030.

This only reinforces the fact that discussion to reduce the numbers should be ongoing. Though leading healthcare professionals from across Africa, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe will gather for the 2-day event, to share, learn and network with each other. Dr. Mrs. Zainab Bagudu- Shinkafi –The first Lady of Kebbi State said, ‘This is a great initiative to support as not only is it bringing stakeholders together, it is also a source of inspiration for our youth, especially young girls in choosing ‘STEM’ as a career pathway.

The two day summit will conclude with the awards ceremony on the evening of Saturday June 26. Zenith Global Health believes the awards will boost the morale of flagging healthcare professionals who are under increased pressure and give back to their commitment in nursing the nations back to health during the pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Don demands establishment of home economics, nutrition extension agents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A leading nutrition expert has called for the establishment of home economics and nutrition extension agents across the country in furtherance of efforts to curtail the menace of malnutrition, particularly protein malnutrition in Nigeria. Prof. Henrietta Nkechi Ene-Obong of the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Calabar, Cross River State, who […]
Health

FG, Resident Doctors resolve dispute

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Ngige flays associations against reporting executives to NASS …we had no other option says NMA Regina Otokpa, Abuja After hours of extensive deliberations, the Federal Government and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have resolved resolved all contending issues which have been lingering for a while. At the end of a closed door meeting […]
Health Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria to receive 20m doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government says it has put in place the machinery for receiving 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021. Faisal Shuaib, Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, broke the news at the presidential task force on COVID-19 media briefing in Abuja on Thursday. He said Nigeria is a member […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica