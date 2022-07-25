News

Zenith retains position as Nigeria's number one Tier-1 bank

Zenith Bank Plc has again been ranked as the “Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital” in the 2022 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine.

According to a statement for the 13th consecutive year, Zenith Bank retained its position as the number one Tier-1 bank in Nigeria with a Tier-1 Capital of $2.75 billion, emerging as the 460th Bank globally. The statement said that the ranking, which was published in the July 2022 edition of The Banker Magazine of the Financial Times Group, was based on the 2021 year-end Tier- 1 capital of banks globally.

He added that: “Zenith Bank’s financial performance for the year was  underpinned by doubledigit growth of 10% in gross earnings, with an improved market share in both retail and corporate sectors despite a very challenging macroeconomic environment aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

While commenting on the 2022 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, the Group Managing Director/ CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said: “This ranking is a testament to our resilience and doggedness as an institution despite    economic headwinds and a persistent challenging macroeconomic environment.

“Indeed, being ranked as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the thirteenth year in a row underscores our commitment to sustaining the superior performance we are renowned for and creating value for our highly esteemed customers.”

He expressed his appreciation to the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, for his guidance and for laying the foundation and building the structures of an enduring and very successful institution; the Board for the outstanding leadership they provide; the staff, whose drive and commitment sustains the exceptional performance; and the Bank’s customers for their unflinching loyalty to the Zenith brand.

 

