Zenith Tech Fair produces 11 finalists with N53m prize money

A total sum of N53 million in prize money was won at the end of a keenly contested hackathon session at the Second Edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, themed “Future Forward 2.0,” which was held on Wednesday in Lagos. The prize money was shared among 11 finalists, who emerged from the over 500 contestants that took part in the hackathon. Ecotutu, a cleantech company, making cooling affordable and accessible for businesses, especially in the agricultural sector, emerged as the overall winner and taking home the grand prize of N20 million.

This is in addition to a mentorship programme with Seedstars, a company dedicated to implementing high-quality capacity-building programmes for entrepreneurs in emerging markets. The first runner-up, Foris Labs, an app-based platform that allows students to conduct science experiments individually and in groups interactively via their mobile phones, won N15 million and a mentorship programme with Seedstars, while the second runner-up, Finva, a start-up, which helps creditors offer credits at low risk, won N10 million as well as a mentorship programme with Seedstars. Other finalists, who took home N1million each, include Sanwo, Itinu -Ev, Eduvacity, Green Bii, Zion Robotics, Sono Care, Base, and I grow Africa. Speaking during the presentation of the prize monies, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, congratulated all the finalists for coming this far in the competition. He reiterated the bank’s readiness to provide all that is necessary to make the budding entrepreneurs succeed.

 

