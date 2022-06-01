Zeph’s adventures and imperatives of learning, focus, resilience, adaptation

Title: The Chronicles of Libron: The Adventures of Zeph

Author: Tolu Sajobi

Publishers: Brandives (www.brandives.com)

Number of pages: 297

Year of publication: 2021

Reviewer: Tony Okuyeme

The book, ‘The Chronicles of Libron: The Adventures of Zeph’, written by Dr. Tolu Sajobi, a novelist, consultant, leader, and an accomplished academic with a passion for personal growth, career development, and mentorship in an ever-changing professional landscape, could, perhaps, not have come at a better time, when stories of suicide, depression and other issues have become rampant and disturbing.

This novel, which has rightly been described as thought-provoking, soulsearching, and compelling read, is about resilience, about overcoming challenges, and adapting and standing out in a very challenging situation.

The novel also dwells on issues such as racial descrimination and prejudice, infighting and dysfunction in the family. Told in the first person narrative, and in simple, lucid prose, the novel, which comprises 11 chapters, including prologue and epilogue, is the story of Zeph, an overpampered teenager raised in the countryside of Shalaptonia, and how, through sheer determination, focus, resilience and desire to learn, he was able to overcome ‘lifethreatening challenges and rose to the corridors of power negotiating deals with several kings and kingdoms; from a simple peasant shepherd family to a man of influence in Nubia, and now a retired a public servant.

When Zeph was captured by a notorious international trafficking and taken to a new kingdom, he must brace up and reinvent himself to survive many perils that come with being a visible minority in a new civilisation.

As he navigates the dark and gloomy waters of injustices, systemic racism, and betrayals, Zeph dared to hope in hopeless situations, finds love and friendship in unlikely places, and takes “advantage of a once-in-a-life time opportunity to lead and change the world.”

the author deploys the use of flashbacks, a device that moves an audience from the present moment in a chronological narrative to a scene in the past, to tell this gripping story every reader will find inspring and compelling. Flashbacks interrupt the chronological order of the main narrative to take a reader back in time to the past events in a character’s life.

A writer uses this literary device to help readers better understand present-day elements in the story or learn more about a character. This is evident in ‘The Chronicles of Libron… ‘ as the story is told by Zeph years after the experiences, As the writer notes in the Prologue: “It was the start of the rainy season in Buhen, the capital city of the Nubian Kingdom. …Shortly after, it began to rain.

It was first a gentle shower that grazed off the roof and the windows of my quarters, but it was not long before the rain grew in intensity until it was deafening. I got up and walked towards the window overlooking the city to inspect the heavy downpour.

As I watched the runoffs meander into nearby underground drainage, I reminisced about my life’s journey filled with twists and turns. The journey from the country hills of Shalaptonia, to the banks of the Nubia River, to the corridors of power negotiating deals with several kings and kingdoms, and now as a retired public servant…”

Inspired by his encouter with Philia, one of his grandchildren, who was deeply troubled by the way they were being treated. She could not comprehend why they were being seen as second-class citizens.

“ I don’t understand why we are different from everyone else. I just want to be a normal kid, like all my friends… We are neither Nubian nor Libronian. My school mates believe I am not black enough because my parents are not ‘truly of Nubian descent. They always taunt me in school for being a brown girl. They claim brown people are ugly and that people who are not truly of Nubian stock are less intelligent…,” said Philia. Responding, Zeph urged her not to let anyone rob her of identity or make her feel less adequate. (pg. 17)

And that morning, notes Zeph, “After Philia left, I reflected on our conversation and was saddened by the growing discrimination against, mixed race children and those born in diaspora by members of our community and the discrimination immigrant families experience in Nu- bia…

My mind was flooded by the bad experiences I have had as an immigrant in Nubia. No one should continue to experince this, I though to myself. Having helped Philia, I thought about the possibility of helping many other members of my community in Nubia.

That morning, I resolved to be more involved in my community by helping them navigate their daily realities and challenges of being a Libronian Nubian…” (pages 19 & 20). Thus, the story of his life, from being an overpampered teenager among his siblings, to how his stepbrothers ganged up against him and his brother, who was eventually killed, and he was sold to a notorious international trafficking and taken to a new kingdom.

And how he had to find his way, adapt to the new place, find mentorship, find friends, and rose through a lot of challenges that he went through – racial discrimination, career discrimination – and rose to become someone that led the then world through a very serious pandemic that affected them; similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And he had to find his way, adapt to the new place, find mentorship, find friends, and rose through the challenges that he went through – racial discrimination, career discrimination. So, he went through a lot of those challenges and rose to become someone that led the then world through a very serious pandemic affected them; similar to what we are facing.

But beyond being a story about resilience, about overcoming challenges, and adapting and standing out in a very challenging situation, it is also about the imperatives of learning, humility, determination and focus.

For instance, after a certain Master Banga purchased him from the market square and brought him to the slave quarters of General Aziz’s expansive massion, where the realities of challenges that stare him on the face dawned on him, he knew that it will take not just determination but also he needs to do to surmount those challenges… In the following months, he intentionally targeted five major ares of development, including physical development, language training, etiquettes, fashion, and business.

And to be improve his physically fitness and make himself more presentable to the Genral and his household, he resolved to spend more time willingly grinding mills every week to further strengthen his physique, build more muscles, and compensate for his perceived shortness.

Two, to improve his communication skills, he planned to study native speakers to improve his oral communication skills. He also, intentionally made friends with fellow slaves who are of Nubian descent to consciously listen and watch how they converse, as well as volunteer to assist the household master with copying and writing letters.

Three, he must master Nubian etiquettes to the best of his abilities, and to achieve this, he resolvedto attend all royal etiquette and protocol training available in the villa and understudy the master, Mrs. Aziz, and her children, as they conduct themselves both in public and in the villa. Four, he also planned to develop a excellent sense of style and fashion, since being fashionable was everything to the Nubias.

Thus, to be of value to the General, he would carefully study Mrs. Aziz’s fashion sense and recommendations for the General’s wardrobe, as we as spend time with servants in charge of laundry to learn which types of clothes the General frequently wore and his colour preferences. And, finally, he also resolved to be financially literate.

Having realised that the Master Baga is the only staff that understood the General’s business and investments, Zeph also planned to volunteer his time to assist Master Baga in whatever way he wanted. In chapter 4, things began to change for good. As he notes: “My confirmation as the permanent personal aide to the General marked the beginning of his meteoric rise in status and responsibility in the villa.

Mentored by Master Banga, I learned about the intricacies of running the General’s household and businesses.” It was threfore, not surprising that through sheer determination, focus, resilience and desire to learn, he rose to become the Prime Minister and secondin- command to His Royal Highness.

No doubt, anyone who has read this novel cannot but agree with Bolaji Adeniji, a Research Analyst, Government of Alberta, when he notes: “This book will captivate your attention once you start to read it… Reading the story will illuminate your heart as you glean from the ancient wisdom that transformed the life of a forgotten, condemned-to-die slave to rise overnight to a stardom.” The Chronicles of Libron is a must read.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...