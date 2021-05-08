News

Zero Allocation: No cause for alarm for Imo people –Nwamkpa

Imo State government has said that the state cannot collapse whether it receives federal allocation or not. The reaction follows the recent declaration by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that there may be zero remittances to the national coffers for the months of May and June. Reacting, the Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo state on Media, Hon. Modestus Nwamkpa said that no state will pray for such development but in the event that such a thing happens, Imo will not collapse, it will adapt to the new realities on ground.

He said: “I pray it does not happen as it will have negative impact on the economy of the state or any other state in Nigeria for that matter. But if it happened, I’m confident there will not be any cause for alarm because the governor we have in Imo is a wealth creator. “As you know, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base of the state is now strong. Governor Uzodinma has greatly improved on what he met on ground by more than 400 percent.

“Beyond that, it will further challenge the governor to look inward and deploy his resourceful acumen. I assure you however, that whatever be the case, Imo will not collapse. The governor we have today has the dexterity to keep Imo afloat and prosperous.”

