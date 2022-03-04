Zero Remittance: Govs question NNPC’s profitability status

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has raised an eyebrow over the inability of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to remit funds to the Federation Account despite declaring humongous amounts as profit months ago. Recall that the NNPC declared its first-ever profit to the tune of N287 billion in August 2021, generating mixed reactions from experts with the majority questioning the possibility of such in the middle of a global pandemic.

But the NNPC argued that some of the processes that translated to its ability to make a profit included transparent operations, low borrowing rate and 30 percent cut down in procurement cost as well as logistics and operational costs of doing business. However, the Chairman NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, who spoke during the forum’s session signalling the end of the 5th Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja, wondered how profits were declared yet the NNPC had failed to make its remittances for some months. He said: “We’ve just had Federation allocation accounts. Committee meeting a couple of days ago, and the NNPC contributed zero to the Federation account this month and this is not the first month that the NNPC is contributing zero.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...