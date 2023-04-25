Sports

Zilliacus: My offer to buy Man Utd remains

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus insisted again on Tuesday his second offer to buy Manchester United still stands.

Zilliacus said earlier this month he would not be entering a third round of bidding, accusing existing United owners the Glazer family of turning the process into a “farce”.

But he said then his second-round offer remained on the table ahead of the deadline for third bids to be submitted on April 28.

And he reiterated his position on Tuesday, saying on Twitter: “As said when I announced that I would not do a new third-round bid, I have today informed the bank handling the sale of United that my bid from round two stands. My bid does not have a cap. The final price is subject to negotiations with the sellers #ManchesterUnited #UnitedWeStand.”

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe both submitted a second bid for the Premier League club last month.

Several offers are understood to have been received in recent weeks but Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe remain the front runners to buy United should the Glazers give up control of the club they bought in 2005 for £790 million.

United’s unpopular US-based owners announced in November they were conducting a strategic review, with the sale of the club one option being considered along with external investment.

The Qatari group has reportedly made an offer of about £5 billion for 100 per cent ownership of the club while Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan, wants to buy the combined Glazer shareholding of 69 per cent.

US hedge fund Elliott Investment Management is understood to have made a bid for a minority stake.

The Glazers’ asking price is believed to be around $6 billion – a figure that would make the 20-time English champions the most expensive sports club in history.

*Courtesy: AFP

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

How God used me to discover Mikel Obi, Isaac Promise –Fatai Amoo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National U-17 coach, Fatai Amoo, spoke to AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview about his plans for the Golden Eaglets ahead of the CAF U-17 African Cup of Nations slated for Morocco next month. He also insisted that despite the cancellation of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, his players understand Nigerians’ demand for success at all […]
Sports

So sad losing to Ghana in the semifinal of 2014 CHAN –Ikenna Hillary

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Ikenna Hillary was part of the first Nigerian team that qualified for the African Nations Championships (CHAN) in 2014 after missing out of the previous two editions. The Sunshine Stars of Akure midfielder told CHARLES OGUNDIYA that Nigeria players who are playing outside the country find it difficult to return home because of the atmosphere […]
Sports

Serena bundled out of French Open

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Federer withdraws from event   Serena Williams is out of the French Open after a shock 6-3 7-5 defeat by 21-year-old Elena Rybakina. In an absorbing match, the 23-time Grand Slam winner was outmuscled by the Kazakh, who will now seek to take advantage of an open women’s draw, reports the BBC.   The […]

Leave a Comment