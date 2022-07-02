Zimbabwe appoints Tonhodzayi into board of ZTA

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, has announced the appointment of the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service (APO Group), Account Manager, Beatrice Tonhodzayi, into the Board of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA). Her appointment was based on her vast experience and knowledge of the African media landscape among others.

While continuing to work full-time at APO Group, Tonhodzayi will, as part of her role, offer strategic direction and guidance to ZTA’s executive team. Her media relations expertise will allow ZTA to build upon Zimbabwe’s reputation as a tourist destination, attracting positive international coverage and driving economic growth. She holds a Masters’ in Business Administration from Zimbabwe’s Midlands State University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University as well as Diplomas in Public Relations and Marketing. Other members of the ZTA Board include Precious Munzara, a lecturer at Zim-babwe’s Midlands State University, and Ray Mawerera, a marketing and PR expert, who is the former President of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations. ZTA is responsible for tourism promotion, planning and development, research, and enforcement of standards and services. Its overarching goal is to promote the sustainable growth and development of tourism in Zimbabwe through market research, product development, investment promotion and destination marketing

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...