Zimbabwe coach pleased with Warriors’ performance

Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza says he is pleased with his team’s preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations following a goalless draw with Sudan in a friendly played in Yaounde.

Although the Warriors are still awaiting the arrival of five players to join the final squad in Cameroon, they began their training after arriving in Yaounde on New Year’s Eve where they will be based for the tournament. “I think the guys played very well, especially in the first half when we made some very clear chances.

Unfortunately, the sharpness is not yet there but I am more than pleased with the performance, especially the organization at the back. I think we still need to work more going forward. We had so many opportunities today.

There was so much creativity, especially in the first half. But overall, I am happy with the performance of the boys,” said Mapeza.

