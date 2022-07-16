Zimbabwe Tourism Authority names Muchanyuka new CEO

Winnie Muchanyuka has been named as the substantive Chief Executive of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).According to a report by voyagesafriq.com, Muchanyuka takes over from Dr. Karikoga Kaseke, who resigned last year due to ill health and was one of the longest serving CEO of ZTA, which is government apex body for the development and promotion of tourism. Before her appointment, Mr. Givemore Chidzidzi, who has been with ZTA for the longest, was the acting CEO. Announcing the appointment, ZTA board chairman, Mr. Raynold Mawerera, commended Chidzidzi for holding forte in the past months while the Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndhlovu, applauded the appointment of Muchanyuka as a step in the right direction. “The appointment of Winnie Mucha-nyuka to the ZTA as CEO is apt in that she is not a stranger to the tourism industry.

The industry awaited such an appointment with comfort. There are high hopes for tourism amid clear signs of recovery in the sector. Statistically, the first quarter of 2022 has been quite promising and there is a need to maintain that trajectory,’’ said Ndhlovu. He charged the new CEO and her team on meeting set target for 2025. ‘‘To the ZTA CEO and entire management, I urge your dedication towards growing the industry and to embrace success as we march towards the 2025 target of a US$5 billion tourism economy,” said the minister. Muchanyuka promised to consolidate on the gains of previous leaders and achieve the target set for her team.

“The ZTA team has done and continues to do tremendous work towards growing the tourism industry. I pledge my support to the mandate given to me by the principal, Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu, the tourism minister and the $5 billion tourism target he alluded to is not changing,’’ she promised Adding that: “In fact, we can surpass it. Zimbabwe needs to achieve a middle- income economy by 2030 and tourism plays a key role in achieving that goal.

I’m also looking forward to a close partnership with the media in telling the good story of this country. I am excited to be starting on this journey.’’ Muchanyuka brings to the office a vast wealth of experience as she was on the board of the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe and the Chinhoyi University School of Tourism. She is a major player in the aviation industry, with a stint as an air hostess for Air Zimbabwe and Swiss Air. She also worked as an executive for the South African Airways.

