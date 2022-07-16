Travel & Tourism

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority names Muchanyuka new CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Winnie Muchanyuka has been named as the substantive Chief Executive of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).According to a report by voyagesafriq.com, Muchanyuka takes over from Dr. Karikoga Kaseke, who resigned last year due to ill health and was one of the longest serving CEO of ZTA, which is government apex body for the development and promotion of tourism. Before her appointment, Mr. Givemore Chidzidzi, who has been with ZTA for the longest, was the acting CEO. Announcing the appointment, ZTA board chairman, Mr. Raynold Mawerera, commended Chidzidzi for holding forte in the past months while the Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndhlovu, applauded the appointment of Muchanyuka as a step in the right direction. “The appointment of Winnie Mucha-nyuka to the ZTA as CEO is apt in that she is not a stranger to the tourism industry.

The industry awaited such an appointment with comfort. There are high hopes for tourism amid clear signs of recovery in the sector. Statistically, the first quarter of 2022 has been quite promising and there is a need to maintain that trajectory,’’ said Ndhlovu. He charged the new CEO and her team on meeting set target for 2025. ‘‘To the ZTA CEO and entire management, I urge your dedication towards growing the industry and to embrace success as we march towards the 2025 target of a US$5 billion tourism economy,” said the minister. Muchanyuka promised to consolidate on the gains of previous leaders and achieve the target set for her team.

“The ZTA team has done and continues to do tremendous work towards growing the tourism industry. I pledge my support to the mandate given to me by the principal, Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu, the tourism minister and the $5 billion tourism target he alluded to is not changing,’’ she promised Adding that: “In fact, we can surpass it. Zimbabwe needs to achieve a middle- income economy by 2030 and tourism plays a key role in achieving that goal.

I’m also looking forward to a close partnership with the media in telling the good story of this country. I am excited to be starting on this journey.’’ Muchanyuka brings to the office a vast wealth of experience as she was on the board of the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe and the Chinhoyi University School of Tourism. She is a major player in the aviation industry, with a stint as an air hostess for Air Zimbabwe and Swiss Air. She also worked as an executive for the South African Airways.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

FTAN inaugurates FCT zonal officers, establishes Nigerian Tourism Awards

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

In continuation of its plan to empower zonal administration of the Federation of Tourism Associations (FTAN), as a conduit for boosting the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism, FTAN’s President, Nkereuwem Onung, last week inaugurated the executive council of the Federal Capital Authority (FCT), Abuja zone. This comes in the wake of the recent inauguration […]
Travel & Tourism

Rwanda: My dreamed experience

Posted on Author Belinda Nwosu

I first visited Rwanda (Land of a thousand hills) in 2017 for a business conference hosted in the iconic Kigali Convention Centre. For anyone who has attended a conference with a thousand delegate, you can relate with the frenzied pace of things. Running from one breakout room to another, speed networking with fellow delegates, and […]
Travel & Tourism

INAC 2021 ends on celebratory note

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The recently concluded International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) 2021 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), afforded opportunity to once again expose the diverse and rich arts, craft and cultural trove of Nigeria as different states from across the country, including the FCT, put on parade some of their best repertoire for the benefit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica