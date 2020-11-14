Arts & Entertainments

Zimbabwean socialite allegedly bought casket prior to his death

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Zimbabwean socialite and businessman, Ginimbi Kadungure, who lost his life to a ghastly motor accident reportedly bought a casket a week prior to his death on Sunday, November 8. According to The Zimbabwe Mail, the casket was found in a spare bedroom in the celebrity’s home following his death.

The socialite was said to have been returning from a night club when the tragic incident occurred. According to eyewitnesses, Ginimbi was speeding when his Rolls Royce Wraith collided with another car, then veered off the road to hit a tree. Although he was rescued from the car, he died on the spot. The vehicle later caught flames burning the other victims beyond recognition.

It is unclear why the Zimbabwean businessmen acquired the casket prior to this death. The news has also got people attributing mysticism to the death of Ginimbi, who is known while he lived for his af- fluent lifestyle.

