Zimvest unveils self-service wealth management platform

Digital Wealth M a n a g e m e n t firm, Zedcrest Investment Managers (Zimvest) is set to make investing stress-free for Nigerians through its self-service wealth management platform. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) licenses and regulates assets management companies in Nigeria with a digitally-enabled wealth management system that seamlessly allows users to invest their money in a basket of diversified fixed-income backed portfolio. Zimvest in a statement said it was poised to demystify wealth from creation to distribution for all.

According to the GMD of Zedcrest, Adedayo Amzat, “the Zimvest platform was built with the user in mind, it provides AI-powered tools to analyze a client’s investment personality, risk tolerance, investment horizon and net worth, while ensuring that individual or corporate users’ are served the right investment products to suitably meet their financial goals.”

Leveraging the consummate expertise of the renowned Zedcrest Group in global financial services market evidenced by the leadership position of its brokerage business, Zedcap Partners honored with the “Best Brokerage Service” award at the 2019FMDQ G.O.L.D. Awards. Adedayo added that these were special situations that require special measures. “It is glaring that our current reality is a time of discouraging rates being offered on traditional investing options. The ludicrous interest rate offered on savings deposits (1.25 per cent p.a.) and increased concern of the Naira’s ability to hold on to value makes investing tiring.

