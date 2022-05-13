Zinox Technologies boss, Ekeh, to acquire Jumia

Leo Stan Ekeh, founder and Chairman of Zinox Technogies, is reportedly set to acquire e-commerce company, Jumia. Earlier reports indicated that the share price of Jumia, one of the biggest e-commerce outfits in Afraisrica, slumped 11.32 per cent to $4.78 on Wednesday as investors fled IT companies’ stocks amid a market sell-off that has devoured US markets. Jumia’s stock has dropped 60 per cent YTD and 81 per cent from its year high, bringing its market capitalisation to roughly $477 million. Jumia went public in 2019 at a $14.5 share price and increased to $65 in February 2021, valuing the company at $6.2 billion at the time. The collapse of Jumia has fueled suspicion that Konga’s owners, Zinox Group is moving for total acquisition of the company. Sources close to the Zinox Group chairman revealed that as at Wednesday evening, the billionaire had been scooping Jumia shares, implying that a possible takeover could be in the works if the time arises.
Related Articles
Buhari: Osinbajo’ll be in charge during my medical checkup in London
President Muhammadu Buhari says Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will be in charge of the country during his medical trip to London, United Kingdom (UK). The president departed Abuja on Sunday for his routine medical checkup in the UK. Speaking to State House Correspondents before his departure at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the president […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Medical doctor drowns in Ebonyi hotel
A medical house officer attached to Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, ThankGod Odo, has drowned in a swimming pool in a popular hotel in the capital city. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the deceased hailed from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. Odo, a medical intent was said to have gone with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oil theft: Host communities to engage 10,000 vigilance operatives
The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON) says it will engage 10, 000 youths in petroleum production to safeguard the country’s crude oil from theft. Its National President, Dr Mike Emuh, made this known in Awka on Monday during the inauguration of local government council chapters’ leadership of the group in Anambra. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)