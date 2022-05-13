Zinox Technologies boss, Ekeh, to acquire Jumia

Leo Stan Ekeh, founder and Chairman of Zinox Technogies, is reportedly set to acquire e-commerce company, Jumia. Earlier reports indicated that the share price of Jumia, one of the biggest e-commerce outfits in Afraisrica, slumped 11.32 per cent to $4.78 on Wednesday as investors fled IT companies’ stocks amid a market sell-off that has devoured US markets. Jumia’s stock has dropped 60 per cent YTD and 81 per cent from its year high, bringing its market capitalisation to roughly $477 million. Jumia went public in 2019 at a $14.5 share price and increased to $65 in February 2021, valuing the company at $6.2 billion at the time. The collapse of Jumia has fueled suspicion that Konga’s owners, Zinox Group is moving for total acquisition of the company. Sources close to the Zinox Group chairman revealed that as at Wednesday evening, the billionaire had been scooping Jumia shares, implying that a possible takeover could be in the works if the time arises.

