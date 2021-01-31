Business

Ziroc Residence rededicates to customer satisfaction

Guests at Ziroc Residence, one of Nigeria’s leading hotels has assured guests of a more wholesome experience in 2021 as they continue to make the hotel their choice destination in Lagos.

 

The hotel according to its management, has implemented several initiatives to avail guests comfort, safety and the right ambience for business or leisure.

 

“We are constantly implementing best-in-class solutions to ensure guests receive value for money every time they stay at our hotel,” declared the management, while reviewing the outgone year.

 

One of these initiatives is implementing the health authorities’ recommended protocols to ensure guests are not exposed to COVID-19.

 

“With studies indicating that transmission of the virus can be halted with high level hygiene, we regularly deep-clean our rooms and every other space with the major objective of reducing to zero, the possibility of spread of the virus in our hotel,” the management stated.

 

This is in addition to regular checks to limit possibility of the spread of the virus on the hotel premises. While thanking its clients that have made Ziroc Residence home away from home, the management stated that it has invested in facility upgrade to enrich their experience.

 

“Without our clients, we could not have come this far. We are restating our commitment to continue to make our guests the focus of our operations

