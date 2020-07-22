Arts & Entertainments

Zlatan features Frost Water in new official video, ‘The Matter’ 

Finally, the official video of one of the most anticipated songs of the year, “The Matter” by Zlatan featuring Papisnoop is out.  During the lockdown period of the coronavirus pandemic, the self-acclaimed Zanku master and lord of trends, Zlatan Ibile tapped into the trending ‘Solve The Matter’ social trend when he hit the studio for a new banger.

After recording this new song, he teased his fans with the snippet of the record and it immediately went viral on Twitter.  After  the  success  of  the  song’s  snippet,  Zlatan,  based on  popular  demand,  released the official audio of the song “The Matter” together with Papisnoop (a member of the Zanku to the World) as a featured artiste with Mansa Jabulani as the producer.

Following that was the release of the official video, which concept was put together by Visionary Pictures.

The scenes were arranged in a court setting with Zlatan being the judge, settling furious cases as released in the audio lyrics.  Featured in the new video are bottles of big ‘Frost Water’, one of the top bottled water companies in 2020.

The faces of  some  of  Nigeria’s best media influencers also starred  in  the video and included Broda Shaggi, Poco Lee,  Officer Woos, The Cute Abiola, Rahmon Jago, Father DMW and Nasty Blaq.

