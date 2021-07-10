Arts & Entertainments

Zlatan Ibile joins cast of Jade Osiberu’s ‘Gangs of Lagos’

Zlatan Ibile is the latest celebrity to join Jade Osiberu’s forthcoming film, ‘Gangs of Lagos’. The director recently teased fans with a photo of Tobi Bakre and Zlatan and a caption that suggests the rapper may be the film’s antagonist. Zlatan is interestingly not the first artiste to join the ‘Gangs of Lagos’ cast. A week ago, Osiberu announced that legendary Fuji singer, Pasuma, joined the cast with behind the scene shots. Both Zlatan and Pasuma join the impressive cast which includes Bakre (in the lead role), Adesua Etomi, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Yvonne Jegede, Chike and Muiz Sanni of Ikorodu Bois.

