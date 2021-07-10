Zlatan Ibile joins cast of Jade Osiberu’s ‘Gangs of Lagos’

Zlatan Ibile is the latest celebrity to join Jade Osiberu’s forthcoming film, ‘Gangs of Lagos’. The director recently teased fans with a photo of Tobi Bakre and Zlatan and a caption that suggests the rapper may be the film’s antagonist. Zlatan is interestingly not the first artiste to join the ‘Gangs of Lagos’ cast. A week ago, Osiberu announced that legendary Fuji singer, Pasuma, joined the cast with behind the scene shots. Both Zlatan and Pasuma join the impressive cast which includes Bakre (in the lead role), Adesua Etomi, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Yvonne Jegede, Chike and Muiz Sanni of Ikorodu Bois.
Related Articles
Early signals of sickle cell disorder in print
Traffic signs are static, but they are consistent. They are meant to instruct road users, whether transporters or pedestrians. Their interpretation remains the same, irrespective of tribe, culture, your mood or disposition. Red means stop, yellow means get ready and green means go. You must obey these traffic signals if you must pass that way. […]
Domestic violence is real even in same gender relationship – Lesbian cries out
A lady has taken to her Twitter account to cry out as she accuses her girlfriend, who is in a homosexual relationship, of physically abusing and stalking her via text messages. The lady with Twitter handle, @Stormy shared pictures of her bruises as she revealed that her girlfriend who she’s in a relationship with assaulted […]
Invaluable checks in choosing, building a career
The writer opened the discourse with a stellar personal story of how he toggled between becoming an economist and an accountant, and while the latter was more of peer influences than his personal preference; and even the former didn’t resonate with him either, although he did the latter course. He explained how he struggled with […]
