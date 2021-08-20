ZLP asks PDP, APC, APGA to withdraw from Anambra guber race

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) yesterday in Awka asked the trio of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to withdraw from the Anambra State gubernatorial election on the grounds that their nomination process was faulty. In a statement, the Publicity Secretary of ZLP, Mr. Afam Ofomata, indicated that key political stakeholders in Anambra have already embraced the coalition arrangement on the platform of the ZLP, with Chief Obiora Okonkwo as consensus candidate, a development that has made any contest on the other parties’ platforms an effort in futility.

