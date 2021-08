ZLP asks PDP, APC, APGA to withdraw from Anambra guber race

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth organizations in the South-East geo-political zone has rejected the Nigeria Army’s Operation Crocodile Smile VI by the Nigerian Army in the zone, describing it as “illtimed, ill-advised and calculated to use brute force to administer a peaceful region.” In […]

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday hinted that he may end up as a pastor after serving eight years in office as governor. Abiodun, who gave this hint in his remarks at the 108th Nigeria Baptist Convention, held at the Baptist International Conference Centre, Lufuwape Town, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, said though he would […]

ASABA Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has affirmed the commitment of his administration to the sustainable empowerment of women and the girl-child to engender the uplifting of family growth. The governor said 25 years after the Beijing Declaration, the girl-child was still grappling with issues of gender discrimination, crushing poverty, early/ forced […]

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) yesterday in Awka asked the trio of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to withdraw from the Anambra State gubernatorial election on the grounds that their nomination process was faulty. In a statement, the Publicity Secretary of ZLP, Mr. Afam Ofomata, indicated that key political stakeholders in Anambra have already embraced the coalition arrangement on the platform of the ZLP, with Chief Obiora Okonkwo as consensus candidate, a development that has made any contest on the other parties’ platforms an effort in futility.

