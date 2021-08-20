News

ZLP asks PDP, APC, APGA to withdraw from Anambra guber race

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) yesterday in Awka asked the trio of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to withdraw from the Anambra State gubernatorial election on the grounds that their nomination process was faulty. In a statement, the Publicity Secretary of ZLP, Mr. Afam Ofomata, indicated that key political stakeholders in Anambra have already embraced the coalition arrangement on the platform of the ZLP, with Chief Obiora Okonkwo as consensus candidate, a development that has made any contest on the other parties’ platforms an effort in futility.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa uplifts entrepreneurial, skill training for 450 girl-child

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 ASABA   Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has affirmed the commitment of his administration to the sustainable empowerment of women and the girl-child to engender the uplifting of family growth.   The governor said 25 years after the Beijing Declaration, the girl-child was still grappling with issues of gender discrimination, crushing poverty, early/ forced […]
News

I may end up on pulpit after eight years as governor, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday hinted that he may end up as a pastor after serving eight years in office as governor. Abiodun, who gave this hint in his remarks at the 108th Nigeria Baptist Convention, held at the Baptist International Conference Centre, Lufuwape Town, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, said though he would […]
News

South-East youths reject Army’s Operation Crocodile Smile VI

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth organizations in the South-East geo-political zone has rejected the Nigeria Army’s Operation Crocodile Smile VI by the Nigerian Army in the zone, describing it as “illtimed, ill-advised and calculated to use brute force to administer a peaceful region.” In […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica