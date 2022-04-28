ZLP berates APC over nomination form fees

Bauchi State Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the exorbitant prices of nomination forms. Chairman Khalid Arewa said yesterday that the APC is against democratic norms and values. Arewa observed that the pegging of prices of the nomination forms would demoralize the underprivileged aspiring women and youths. He said: “In totality, the APC has denied the youths the democratic rights or privileges to partake in partisan politics, so when and where the youth would get mentorship to attain elective positions and subsequently be the leaders of tomorrow? “We members of the Zenith Labour Party are ever ready to change that narratives of the APC by way of accepting the inflow of its members into the ZLP, especially those aspiring for elective positions come 2023 general elections.”

