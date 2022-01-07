News

ZLP commends peaceful yuletide celebration in Imo

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has commended the peaceful and conducive atmosphere that pervaded Imo State during the last Christmas and New Year festivities. National Chairman of the party, Dan Nwanyanwu, in a statement, lauded the state government and security agencies in ensuring that citizens who came from outside the state for the festivities were able to enjoy the vacation without incidences of harassments, kidnappings and killings. Nwanyanwu, however, said that the decision by the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma not to name the alleged sponsors of unknown gunmen and insecurity in the state during the stakeholders’ meeting, was commendable.

Doing so, he said it would open “the window of escape by the culprits,” adding that “Imo State and its people are not ready for anyone who is involved in looting the state’s treasury and sponsoring insecurity in the state to escape.” Nwanyanwu alleged plans to use the court processes to stall investigations into wanton killings and other criminal activities in the state, which he stated, the governor’s planned naming and shaming would have facilitated.

 

