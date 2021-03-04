Politics

ZLP defection: Oyo APC welcomes Ladoja’s loyalists, blames Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Sequel to the defection of the loyalists of Senator Rasidi Ladoja from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, the opposition party Thursday blamed Governor Seyi Makinde for the final collapse of the coalition arrangement which saw him to power in 2019.

APC in a statement issued in Ibadan and made available to journalists by its Caretaker State Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, through his Personal Assistant (Media), Olawale Sadare, saluted the courage of all political gladiators who, together with their teeming followers, decided to pitch their tent with the broom party in what has been described by informed pundits as “master stroke against the confused PDP government in the state”.

According to the release: “It has again been confirmed that Oyo State is a divine project which is destined for success despite the setback suffered in 2019. Now that virtually all the major coalition partners have deserted Governor Makinde on account of his failure to honour agreement made voluntarily and also his inability to perform in office as a worthy successor to Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, attention has shifted to APC and this is understandable.

“Meanwhile, we can sympathize with Governor Makinde and the remnants of his political household over their loss of touch even before time. With the kind of power, influence and resources available to an average governor in Nigeria, an average state helmsman who loses so many supporters, allies and benefactors in a few time in office, deserves the pity of all and sundry even though the case of Governor Makinde was self-inflicted and predictable,” Sadare stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

David Mark’s daughter, Bauchi Rep defect to APC

Posted on Author Reporter

Philip Nyam, Abuja   Hon. Blessing Onuh, first daughter of the former Senate President, David Mark Tuesday formally dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Onuh, represents Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency of Benue State. Also, Hon. Yakubu Abdullahi, representing Bauchi federal constituency of Bauchi State, renounced his membership of […]
Politics

PGF DG: APC crisis strengthens opposition PDP

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has said the present oxygen keeping the opposition Peoples Democratic Party alive is the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Lukman, in a statement he titled: ‘Seductiveness of Conventional Politics and the Challenges facing APC’, also condemned the APC statements in response […]
Politics

Obaseki should prepare handover notes and return to Lagos –Osagie

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hon. Samson Osagie is the Coordinator of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s campaign organisation in Edo South. The former House of Representatives member spoke on the September 19 election. Excerpts: How prepared is the APC to regain the seat of power in Edo? We are fully prepared for the election; we have the candidates that we are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica