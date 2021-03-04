ZLP defection: Oyo APC welcomes Ladoja’s loyalists, blames Makinde

Sequel to the defection of the loyalists of Senator Rasidi Ladoja from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, the opposition party Thursday blamed Governor Seyi Makinde for the final collapse of the coalition arrangement which saw him to power in 2019.

APC in a statement issued in Ibadan and made available to journalists by its Caretaker State Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, through his Personal Assistant (Media), Olawale Sadare, saluted the courage of all political gladiators who, together with their teeming followers, decided to pitch their tent with the broom party in what has been described by informed pundits as “master stroke against the confused PDP government in the state”.

According to the release: “It has again been confirmed that Oyo State is a divine project which is destined for success despite the setback suffered in 2019. Now that virtually all the major coalition partners have deserted Governor Makinde on account of his failure to honour agreement made voluntarily and also his inability to perform in office as a worthy successor to Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, attention has shifted to APC and this is understandable.

“Meanwhile, we can sympathize with Governor Makinde and the remnants of his political household over their loss of touch even before time. With the kind of power, influence and resources available to an average governor in Nigeria, an average state helmsman who loses so many supporters, allies and benefactors in a few time in office, deserves the pity of all and sundry even though the case of Governor Makinde was self-inflicted and predictable,” Sadare stated.

