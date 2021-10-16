ZLP is party to beat in Anambra governorship election – Senator Balonwu

Senator Jessie Balonwu is one time senator representing Anambra North in the National Assembly and now the deputy governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour party in the Nov 6 governorship election. In this interview with PAULINUS ONAH she speaks on the need to elect men and women of tested and proven integrity to pilot the affairs of the state in the next political dispensation in the interest of the people of Anambra State. Excerpts…

How do you feel about the worsening insecurity in Anambra State especially now you are running for an election?

Well it is not basically about being a woman; no. l’m from Anambra State and l have no other state to call my own. l have been a politician for some good number of years and all through my experience Anambra had never had it so bad. It is painful that people are being killed indiscriminately in our sleepy and quite state by the so-called unknown gunmen. It is also very unfortunate that the government and security agencies in Anambra State are yet find any solution to the ugly development. But no matter what the perpetrators want in the state, it isn’t worth the blood of anybody. We are not going to run away from our state, and l want to appeal to whoever are behind these killings to sheath their sword in the interest of peace and development of our state.

As a former lawmaker and a deputy governorship hopeful come Nov 6, how would you assess the trend of new political strategy exhibited by different political parties in the state now if you compare it with your experience of Anambra politics over the years?

Yeah lam quite overwhelmed with the level of political maturity exhibited by the Anambra electorate. There is a paradigm shift from our old style of politicking of depending on people to decide for us whom to vote and mortgage our future and that of our children and children yet unborn on the back of a bag of rice, wrapper and a paltry sum that would never add value to our lives. I’m a lawyer by training and l ventured into politics to help advance the cause of women in politics. I’m saying this because we women are the worst hit over the years. The way and manner they are used is not commensurate with what they get in return, and you will agree with me that they make up about 45% of the voters.

For some years now you have not been at the forefront of political power play. What was the reason?

No you are not right. You know l’m not the type that makes noise. And above all l come from a background that values integrity and respect. As l earlier told you, l am a lawyer and my husband the late Ononenyi Mike Balonwu was too. He was a former chief judge. So you can see that l’ve been very active in not only Anambra politics but Nigeria’s. My training was that once election was over l will go back to my party and start working for the interest of the party to succeed next time if we did not win and if it was in our favour my contacts with my people is service above self, than to continue to parade myself to attract undue attention.

You have been in PDP all through so Why did you decide to dump PDP for Zenith Labour Party this time?

I am not surprised to see you come up with this question. However Ndigbo si na anoghi ofuebe ekili monwu, meaning that there is no law that confines one to watch the masquerade from one place . I had gathered experiences in politics that if l look at the political ideology and its philosophy l can bet you that the party is one to beat. l want to use this opportunity to ask Anambra electorate not to sell Anambra State in advance as has often been the case but to vote for personalities. Our party’s governorship candidate High Chief Obiora Okonkwo single- handedly midwifed PDP since it left power. But the irony is that with the man’s kind gesture, PDP robbed him off his mandate but that didn’t deter him because he is a clean man and doesn’t want his name associated with fraud. And the Zenith Labour party was waiting for him and within few days they gave him flag to fly in Nov.6 governorship election. L am therefore wondering how these candidates who have been in various courts over one fraud case or the other would muster the courage to stand before Anambra electorate to ask for their votes. And off course that goes to show the Anambra electorate where they are going and the need to elect High Chief Obiora Okonkwo to return the state to the part of growth and development.

There is this clamour for zoning by various political parties to the Anambra South senatorial zone. Are you not disturbed that such arrangement may work against your party?

My answer is, that arrangement is peculiar to political parties. There is no law that says every political party must nominate its candidate from Anambra South. For zenith Labour party what we wanted was an acceptable candidate from Anambra State. A candidate that would build Anambra State of our dream and it is not about where the candidate comes from. If the party had not found Okonkwo as a round peg in the round hole they would have opted for another but as one candidate in this race had said if it’s not broken why mend it? We have numerous eminently qualified personalities in the South who are solidly behind our candidate.

There has been hue and cry over the alleged threat of state of emergency in Anambra State last week, how did your party see the shocking news?

I am not surprised but as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria l do know that emergency rule is not done in one day. It has to pass through the two houses of National Assembly before the President assents to it. However it also helped to douse the tension as the rampaging gunmen may have also come to realize that there is no anarchy in Nigeria and in the South East in particular and that the people and government will not only resist the continuous killings but defend themselves.

