ZLP to Buhari: Sack appointees who refuses to resign

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack any political appointee who fails to resign his or her appointment after the May 16 deadline. President Buhari had on Wednesday, directed political appointees who wish to contest the next year’s general elections to leave the cabinet. About three of the cabinet members, Minister of State for Education Chief Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Ogbonnia Onu, have tendered their resignation letters.

But the ZLP said President Buhari should not to accept the withdrawal of any of them from the race so as to remain in office. The party’s National Chairman Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, at a press conference described the action of the appointees as sabotage to the president, and said their action was orchestrated to undermine him. He commended Buhari for given the directive, and said the affected ministers no longer have confidence in the administration.

 

