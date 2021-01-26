ZLP to Buhari: Speak out on killer herdsmen

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), in Ondo State Tuesday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to dissociate himself from criminal elements using Fulani herdsmen as cover to unleash terror on innocent travellers and farmers in the state and the Southwest region as a whole.

The Chairman of the party, Chief Joseph Akinlaja said Buhari should urgently voice out to condemn and warn criminal elements, be they Yoruba, Fulani or Igbo or Hausa, to desist or face the full weight of the law.

Akinlaja, who is also a former member of the House of Representatives, pointed out that Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces, was keeping silent for too long which may further aggravate killings, kidnappings, banditry and other security challenges confronting various parts of the country.

The former lawmaker, who noted that Buhari must emulate Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who displayed nationalistic trait by arresting and prosecuting suspected criminal elements among the members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) when he was President between 1999 and 2007.

