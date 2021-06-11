ZLP to FG: Violence can’t resolve legitimate agitation

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has warned the Federal Government that “the legitimate agitation for an equitable and fair society in Nigeria and the anger against marginalisation against the Igbo people” cannot be resolved by violence. The party also said the attack in the South- East by “unknown gunmen” might be sponsored “to demarket the zone against the 2023 general election.”

ZLP National Chairman, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, at a press conference in Abuja, frowned at the utterances by some prominent Nigerians and pseudo organisations purporting to speak for the north, whom he accused of exaggerating attack. He expressed regret that such incitement and death threats and genocide on Igbo people are being intensified as 2023 general election approaches. He added: “Some of these so called leaders are uncomfortable with what has become a near national consensus, that equity, justice and fair play demand that the presidential slot for 2023 should be reserved for the people of the South East geo-political zone of Nigeria as has been done since 1999.

