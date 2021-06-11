News

ZLP to FG: Violence can’t resolve legitimate agitation

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has warned the Federal Government that “the legitimate agitation for an equitable and fair society in Nigeria and the anger against marginalisation against the Igbo people” cannot be resolved by violence. The party also said the attack in the South- East by “unknown gunmen” might be sponsored “to demarket the zone against the 2023 general election.”

ZLP National Chairman, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, at a press conference in Abuja, frowned at the utterances by some prominent Nigerians and pseudo organisations purporting to speak for the north, whom he accused of exaggerating attack. He expressed regret that such incitement and death threats and genocide on Igbo people are being intensified as 2023 general election approaches. He added: “Some of these so called leaders are uncomfortable with what has become a near national consensus, that equity, justice and fair play demand that the presidential slot for 2023 should be reserved for the people of the South East geo-political zone of Nigeria as has been done since 1999.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Ohanaeze decries arrest of Igbo youths by military

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Detuchukwu Mbalewe

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has raised the alarm over alleged indiscriminate arrest of Igbo youths by the Nigerian military in Imo State. A statement issued to journalists in Enugu yesterday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo body said it was uncivilised and cowardly for the military to […]
News

Association of palm tree planters move to transform Nigeria’s economy in 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba The Association of Palm Tree Planters of Nigeria (APPON) on Thursday said it has intensified efforts to transform Nigeria’s economy and save as many persons from poverty through palm tree business come the first quarter of 2021.Apostle Emmanuel Obioma, President and Founder of APPON, said this in Aba during the inauguration of Abia […]
News

Sanofi announces 5 winners of Africtech 2020

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Sanofi, a biopharmaceutical company, has announced five winners in the finals of AfricaTech Healthcare Challenges 2020. The finals have been held online and saw Mobihealth International, a Nigerian start-up and telehealth platform, emerge as winner in its category of challenge. The challenge on ‘How to help healthcare systems leapfrog from manual to smart logistics solutions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica