Zobo: HIV can’t survive outside human body –Experts

It’s very difficult for the woman to succeed in her wickedness –Prof. Ezeibe

We need a lab. experimentation to see if virus can survive in zobo, says Prof. Tomori

Professor of Small Animal Medicine and Clinical Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, (MOUAU), Abia State, Dr. Maduike Ezeibe, has said it could be difficult for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) to be transmitted outside the human body. Ezeibe made this assertion while reacting to a claim by a woman who called in on a radio programme by Wazobia FM recently that she mixed HIV-positive blood she collected with a syringe into the zobo drinks she sold to people within her vicinity.

Similarly, Oyewale Tomori, another professor of virology, educational administrator, and former vice chancellor of Redeemer’s University, noted that laboratory experimentation is needed to prove that the virus can survive in zobo. Ezeibe maintained that the main route of transmission of HIV is contamination of cells of susceptible persons with cells of infected persons, not by ingestion (through food). He said: “The woman is wicked but she is not likely to succeed except with people who have open wounds in their mouths and if they drink the zobo soon after the virus is deposited (before it dies). It is very difficult for the woman to succeed in her wickedness.” For Tomori, “In a fluid… the virus could survive for a period of time…

how long depends on pH of fluid and temperature of storage… If it survives and in drinking there is an open sore, it will be possible for the virus to get into the bloodstream. “Though the concentration of the virus must be high; so, putting in a large volume of liquid will not over dilute and reduce the concentration below the threshold of infection. Many ifs, perhaps and may be’s in my answer. However, we may need a lab. experimentation to see if viruses can survive in zobo.” Recall that a yet-to-be-identified HIV-positive woman had said that she mixes her blood in the zobo drink she sells in order to get other people infected.

The said woman made the confession in a radio programme on Wazobia FM, Market- Runz last week. The show anchor had asked listeners to call in and confess what they do in the marketplace that people are unaware of and what they aren’t proud of. The zobo seller, who was one of the first to respond, said: “I went to the hospital six months ago and I was told I had HIV. “I started mixing my blood with the zobo I make to sell and I sell to many people. I extract my blood with a syringe and mix it in the zobo. I was a nurse before but when I was confirmed HIV positive, I had to stop. I’m not happy with what I have done but I am happy that I will not die alone.

I have been doing it for six months now and I pray God will forgive me.” Aside from the assertions of Professors Ezeibe and Tomori that it may not be possible to transmit the virus in such a manner, a website quoted the World Health Organisation (WHO) as saying that “HIV cannot be transmitted through food or liquid. Indeed, it can’t survive for a minute outside the human body.”

