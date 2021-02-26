Zonal congresses: Ignore Fayose Lagos PDP urges National Working Committee

Oladipupo Awojobi

The Executive Committee of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its weight behind the National Working Committee on the party’s zonal congresses scheduled for March 6, stressing that it should not give room for “unscrupulous elements” to sabotage genuine attempts to change structure of the party.

At a news conference held at the state’s secretariat of the party on Friday, the committee maintained that the Southwest zone is very crucial to the 2023 general elections.

The Legal Adviser of the party in the state, Muyideen Tejumade said that the event was basically meant to reveal the resolve of the committee to support the NWC of the party for the zonal congresses of the party.

He noted that the alleged moves to destabilise the party in the region should be frontally tackled and discouraged, while dissociating Lagos PDP from former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, who he said was the brains behind most of the crisis rocking the party.

“We make bold to say that His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and former Ekiti State governor, Segun Oni were symbols of the party, while flagging our party ticket and any other person flagging our party ticket is an ambassador of our party. Hence anyone suspected or found wanting to have worked against them is worked against the party.

“He must therefore be considered inconsequential in all its ramifications. We also stand by the decision of the National Working Committee who have the constitutional responsibility to fix date and venue for congresses, and has fixed Oyo State as the venue, while March 6, 2021 is the date,” he said.

